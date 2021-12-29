America Chavez aka Miss America will debut in Marvel’s next installment of Phase Four, Doctor Strange in the Madness of the Multiverse, and a new promotional image posted to Twitter offers a closer look at the character. Fans already caught glimpses of Chavez when the latest trailer for the movie dropped last week. The character, played by Xochitl Gomez, was easy for fans to pick out with her iconic star embossed denim jacket featured in one segment and the hero’s star-shaped multiversal portals spotted in another.

New promotional art of America Chavez in DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/pbTGq6KYyp — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) December 29, 2021

Fans have seen hints of the character’s MCU version in other merchandise separate from the trailer, including a direct tie-in line of action figures. The figure was recently made available for pre-order, and its accompanying promotional image offers the best glimpse yet of the MCU Miss America. Though the image has been available on other merchandise, this is the highest quality rendition available so far.

The image helps satisfy long-time fans of the comic character as it hews incredibly close to her appearance in her own self-titled Marvel comic book series. However, it doesn’t provide any easy answers as to how America will first hit the big screen in Doctor Strange specifically and the MCU in general.

Fans will find the answers to all their questions once and for all when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits movie theaters on May 6, 2022.