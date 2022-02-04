Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters in May and promises yet more exploration of the MCU’s expansive multiverse. We know we’re getting the return of What If…?‘s Strange Supreme, more of Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Mordo, and a post-WandaVision reunion with Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff.

But we’re also getting some new characters: Xochitl Gomez is making her MCU debut as America Chavez, and we’ll meet Rintrah, a minotaur who may be Strange’s new student. All this has been teased in some nicely psychedelic promo art that’s landed online. Check it out:

It’s all neat stuff, though this is notable as our first good look at Rintrah to date (he can also be glimpsed in a wide shot in the No Way Home post-credits trailer). In Marvel Comics, he’s an extradimensional being from the planet R’Vaal with enormous magical potential and spent time living at the Sanctum Sanctorum and soaking up arcane knowledge.

We don’t know whether the MCU Rintrah has the same background, but it’ll be fun to see how he fits into this multiverse-hopping story. One other interesting thing is that the comic book Rintrah is bright green, just as in this piece of art. Some of the merchandise for the movie makes him green too, though in the trailer he appeared to be a more sedate brown color.

We’re expecting a new trailer during the Super Bowl on February 13, so hopefully, we’ll get a full introduction to Rintrah and what he can do.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.