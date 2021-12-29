‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ synopsis teases a wild ride

Now that Marvel Studios have officially released the teaser trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that played after the credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home online, fans have been combing through every frame of the footage in an attempt to uncover any hidden details or Easter Eggs.

Of course, the biggest reveal was clear for all to see, with the Master of the Mystic Arts’ evil doppelganger shockingly introduced as the big bad of the blockbuster sequel, although there are still plenty of reasons to believe that Scarlet Witch isn’t going to act on the side of heroism given WandaVision‘s post-credits scene.

We’re only five months away from Benedict Cumberbatch’s solo sequel, and a new synopsis has been unveiled via the Disney Japan website that teases a wild ride for both our intrepid hero and audiences around the world, which you can check out below.

“Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called ‘the Multiverse.’ To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange…”

'Doctor Strange 2' toy confirms wild comic book character's MCU debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

No Way Home instantly set the bar for multiversal superhero adventures very high, but we’ve got every confidence that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness can deliver on the massive expectations. Extensive reshoots aren’t always a good thing, but it would be an understatement to say the MCU’s track record has given us more than enough reason to have the utmost faith in what Sam Raimi and his team are cooking up.