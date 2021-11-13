Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Undergoing Massive Reshoots

A couple of weeks back, we heard that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was poised to undergo extensive reshoots to fix what were purportedly major story problems, with the cast and crew being reassembled and sent back to work as soon as possible.

Things went all quiet on that front for a while, but it’s since been revealed that Sam Raimi’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is sequel is poised to embark on a massive amount of additional photography. As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Raimi and writer Michael Waldron have been coming up with new Doctor Strange 2 material, but that isn’t the real story.

In news that might have fans getting a little worried, the team are set to work six days a week right up until the end of the year, which is an almost alarmingly lengthy time to spend gathering pickups. Kevin Feige claimed there was no ulterior motive behind the recent Phase Four reshuffles, but based on what we know now, there’s no way Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be ready for release by the end of March.

That’s not to say we should be heading into the movie expecting the worst, but it does raise some questions about the entire process, given that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appears to have been plagued by some sort of issue at almost every turn.