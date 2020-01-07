Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessÂ is one of the most hotly anticipated installments in the MCU’s Phase 4. Apart from being the second solo outing for Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sorcerer Supreme, it’s being touted as the franchise’s first horror movie, while the title makes clear that it’ll be diving into the many worlds of the Marvel multiverse for the first time.

Many characters, both new to the MCU and old favorties, will likely show up in the sequel, too, but here’s one that we definitely shouldn’t expect to appear in the movie. Not that we ever thought they would, mind you.

First of all, let’s hop back to New Year’s Eve, when filmmaker Ben Mekler joked on Twitter that obscure comics monster Googam would turn up in Doctor Strange 2.Â Director Scott Derrickson then shared the tweet, sarcastically adding “spoiler alert.”

spoiler alert https://t.co/24nmMjoRUL — N O S â‹Š Æ† I á´š á´š ÆŽ á—¡ âŠ¥ âŠ¥ O Æ† S (@scottderrickson) December 31, 2019

Since this exchange happened, Mekler’s post has been picked up by the r/MarvelStudiosSpoiler subreddit, where it seems the joke was taken more seriously than intended. Derrickson then responded to this update with an anguished all-caps tweet, in which he cursed the fact that this now means he has to drop Googam into his film, to prove the rumor right.

OH GOD NO â€” NOW DO I HAVE TO ACTUALLY PUT GOOGAM IN THE MOVIE?!! WHO IN THE UNHOLY HELL IS GOOGAM ANYWAY?!! YOU DONâ€™T MEAN THE SON OF GOOM FROM PLANET X?!! NOOOOOOOOO!! AAAHHHHHHHH!!!#ItsNotGoogam https://t.co/6lYUkuRAYC — N O S â‹Š Æ† I á´š á´š ÆŽ á—¡ âŠ¥ âŠ¥ O Æ† S (@scottderrickson) January 5, 2020

The firstÂ Doctor StrangeÂ already drew inspiration from the wonderfully weird creations of Jack Kirby, so the sequel pulling from Marvel’s early days doesn’t seem out of the question. But I think we can safely say that Googam is not going to make his MCU debut inÂ Multiverse of Madness.Â Or anywhere else, really.

Derrickson has previously hinted that Namor the Sub-Mariner might, however. There’s also the chance that fan favorite deceased characters like Quicksilver and Vision could return in the sequel. But, as said above, the huge scope of the plot means that virtually any hero or villain you can think of could feasibly appear.

Filming kicks off this year onÂ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessÂ before it hits theaters in May 2021, so hopefully, we’ll get some concrete answers on who’ll be showing up sooner rather than later.