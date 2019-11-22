Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will undoubtedly be the linchpin property of the MCU’s Phase 4 as we already know that two of the Disney Plus TV shows will tie into it. First, there’s WandaVision, which will lead into the sequel thanks to the involvement of Elizabeth Olsen in both. And then there’s Loki, which Kevin Feige recently confirmed will be connected to the pic as well.

But the sequel’s ties to the wider MCU may go further than just that, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see the Sorcerer Supreme traveling through the Multiverse and apparently, this means he’ll be running into some familiar faces. Everyone from Quicksilver to The Ancient One have been rumored for cameos so far and now, we’re hearing that a few of the Avengers could show up as well for brief appearances.

At the moment, it’s unclear which characters exactly these would be, but according to our sources – the same ones who told us Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, a Nova movie is now in active development and that Black Knight was coming to the MCU, all of which were right – the studio is considering including alternate versions of some of the Avengers, with both Sam Wilson’s Captain America and Bucky Barnes said to be possibilities.

Eva Green Is Doctor Strange's Worst Nightmare In Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beyond that, we don’t have much else to share, but again, this is just an idea at this stage. That being said, our sources assure us that at least a few recognizable faces from the MCU will be appearing as Strange ventures through the Multiverse and with all these rumors flying around about who could show up, we’ve no doubt that he’ll run into at least one or two surprising characters who audiences probably aren’t expecting to see.

Unfortunately, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won’t hit theaters until May 7th, 2021, so it could be some time before we learn what else Marvel is planning for the hugely anticipated release, but as soon as more comes to light, we’ll be sure to let you know.