Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks set to be the linchpin property of the MCU’s Phase 4 as at least two of the Disney Plus TV shows will directly feed into it. We already knew that WandaVision would lead into the sequel through the involvement of Elizabeth Olsen in both. Now though, it’s been officially confirmed that Loki will connect to the Benedict Cumberbatch vehicle, too.

Bloomberg has run a piece about the upcoming launch of Disney Plus, which touches on the future of Marvel on the platform. More interestingly for fans though is that a quote from Kevin Feige states that Loki and Doctor Strange 2 will link up somehow. “I’m not sure we’ve actually acknowledged that before, “Feige revealed. “But it does.”

Without knowing the specifics of this crossover, we can already see how the two could fit together. Loki will follow the version of the Asgardian trickster who managed to escape with the Tesseract in an alternate timeline. As the title gives away that Doctor Strange will be traveling through the multiverse, it’s not impossible that he could bump into the God of Mischief in DS2.

It’s been rumored that Loki will set up Jane Foster gaining Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder as well. But to do this, he’d have to travel from his timeline to the main Marvel universe, presumably bringing an alt-hammer with him. Now, it’s looking like DS2 may just explain how Loki does that.

It’s important to note that Feige doesn’t outright confirm that Tom Hiddleston will appear in the film, though it certainly looks like he will. We Got This Covered has previously heard from our sources that the actor will cameo in Multiverse of Madness and you can consider our scoop practically confirmed now thanks to the Marvel Studios president’s revelation.

Loki is due on Disney Plus in early 2021.