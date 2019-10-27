Loki May Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The original Loki might’ve died in Avengers: Infinity War, but the time travel shenanigans of Avengers: Endgame allowed Tom Hiddleston to continue his Marvel career by changing the fate of the 2012 version of the God of Mischief. Now, there’s the Loki TV show coming which will likely lead to a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, too. And maybe even a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as well.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who said the studio was considering recasting Hawkeye, which was recently confirmed – that the Asgardian trickster could show up in Doctor Strange 2. As has been reported before, Hiddleston’s Disney Plus series will see the character making his way out of the other timeline and into the main universe. With Loki due for release in early 2021 and DS2 dropping in May that year, it’s possible that he could feature in the film, but from what we understand, this is just something Marvel are considering at the moment and it won’t 100% happen.

In any case, the multiverse-spanning nature of the sequel looks set to mean that many familiar faces will be appearing. With Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch co-leading, related characters such as Quicksilver and Vision may be involved, too. The WandaVision supporting cast could also drop by and if all that pans out, then a cameo from Loki wouldn’t be out of place. Plus, it would give old pals Benedict Cumberbatch and Hiddleston more shared screentime, following Strange’s own cameo in Thor: Ragnarok.

As for the Loki show, it’s thought that it’ll see the anti-villain traveling through Earth’s history causing – what else? – mischief wherever he goes. It’s possible that Enchantress could feature in the series as well, which would create a direct connection with Love and Thunder as she’s believed to serve as the villain of that movie. Clearly, then, from what we know so far, it seems there’s going to be a lot of connection between the D+ shows and the MCU films, whether Loki ends up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or not.