Vision May Return In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

With the exception of Batman’s parents and Spider-Man’s Uncle Ben, nobody ever really stays dead in comic book movies. Paul Bettany’s Vision may have met his demise at the hands of Thanos during the climax of Avengers: Infinity War, and remained out of the picture during the events of Endgame, but the character is set to return on Disney Plus as the co-lead of WandaVision alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

While Vision’s return is set to be explained by the entire narrative of WandaVision taking place as a result of Wanda Maximoff’s powers, the potential for multiple alternate realities could also set up the character’s return in upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

As if the title doesn’t give it away enough, the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure will feature a huge number of timelines across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with Scarlet Witch set to play a major role in the movie, it makes total sense for one of those multiverses to feature Vision in some form given his relationship with Wanda.

In fact, according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Wiccan will debut in WandaVision and that the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel, both of which have since been corroborated by several other outlets – Vision could indeed appear in the Doctor Strange sequel. Nothing is set in stone just yet, but the studio is apparently considering it and if it were to happen, it’d be in some kind of alternate reality in the mutltiverse. Which is to say he wouldn’t be coming back to life in the main timeline.

Of course, Bettany has already claimed that WandaVision is going to be completely bonkers, so there’s really no telling where the two title characters will end up by the time the limited series has wrapped up. However, they’ve become so closely linked during their tenure in the MCU that it would make total sense for Vision to appear in one of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ many alternate realities, possibly even as a ploy by rumored villain Nightmare to drive Wanda insane.