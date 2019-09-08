Paul Bettany Says WandaVision Is Going To Be Bonkers

Though Marvel’s WandaVision is still almost two years away from making its debut on Disney Plus, the stars of the upcoming MCU series have offered their assurance that the small screen spinoff will be taking us into some pretty crazy territory.

The show’s core cast recently sat down with Entertainment Weekly to share a few thoughts on the highly anticipated project and Elizabeth Olsen summarized the series as “a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” before co-star Paul Bettany offered the following tease:

“That’s where it starts, and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

Olsen later went on to explain how the show will fit into Scarlet Witch’s journey so far:

“Just from starting from Age of Ultron, the things that I’ve loved about the Scarlet Witch are things we’re getting to explore now. And I’m very nervous and excited about it in all the fun ways. But I think we finally get to go down some roads in comic books that are favorites and explore, and it’s going to be a wild ride.”

Bettany, meanwhile, was in agreement with his co-star, and suggested that WandaVision will a tell a story unlike anything else we’ve seen from the MCU yet:

“I think there’s been a real progression in the characters and the relationship and to actually be able to spend the time on that. Each time there’s more exciting stuff for us to do.… The scripts we are reading so far are so bonkers. I think people are going to be really blown away by it.”

Right now, the first of Marvel’s Disney Plus shows – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – is still another year or so away from release, making it a little hard to determine exactly what to expect from these small screen adventures. Still, between WandaVision’s creepy marketing, Scarlet Witch’s reality-bending abilities and the fact that one of show’s the main characters died in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, it’s easy to see this becoming one of the MCU’s strangest projects to date.

We’ll find out just how bonkers WandaVision gets though when the series premieres on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. After that, Scarlet Witch makes her return to the big screen with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7th of the same year.