‘John Wick’ was desperate beyond measure before this housewife stepped in and saved the day

A mere 10 years ago, John Wick was just the brainchild of former Matrix stunt double, Chad Stahelski. Who could have known that the franchise would spawn three sequels, a television series, and a spin-off?

According to the director, however, that almost wasn’t the case. In an interview with Business Insider, Stahelski explained that the production was close to not happening at all.

“We were less than a week out and we lost almost $6 million on a gap financing. We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn’t raise the money in time.”

Filmmakers and creatives — including Keanu Reeves himself — believed in the project so passionately that they put in their own money. Because CAA was helping finance the film, they reached out to their actors to gauge if anyone was willing to invest. One of the most unexpected stepped up to help get the financing needed, Stahelski said.

“[Eva Longoria] came to the rescue and she provided the gap financing, literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away. [Producer] Basil [Iwanyk] took us out to dinner [after filming], and we were laughing about all the bullshit that happened, and he said, ‘By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.’ We were like, ‘What!’”

According to Stahelski, they took the Desperate Housewives actor out to lunch, and she said the money she spent was worth it. How worth it? That remains to be seen.

What is the future of the John Wick franchise?

At four movies strong, it’s unclear if Keanu Reeves will return to the fold. But that doesn’t mean the franchise is over. There is too much lore for the characters to hang up their guns for good. According to producer, David Leitch, there may even be the potential for Eva Longoria to join the universe.

“She wants to for sure, she wants to do action,” Leitch said. “I would love to work with her, we’re trying to find something.”

The John Wick franchise has a history of elevating experienced actors in the world of action. Halle Berry had a leading role in John Wick 3 while international star Hiroyuki Sanada was the MVP of John Wick 4. Longoria has the opportunity to add her talent to the franchise, especially with the direction it’s going in.

The next entry in the series is the upcoming spin-off, Ballerina. Starring Ana de Armas, the film follows Eve Macarro, an assassin in training after the death of her family. According to the synopsis, the film takes place during the events of John Wick Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Eve wants to utilize the skills of the Ruska Roma to get revenge for what she has lost. De Armas spoke to Collider about her excitement about the imminent film.

“I’m very proud of it. It’s really exciting. It’s dangerous, it’s sexy, it’s very John Wick. I think people are going to be surprised. I’m biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it’s really cool. It’s going to be amazing.”

With the world of John Wick expanding, there is more than enough room for Longoria to make her debut in the action franchise.

