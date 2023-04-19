Ana de Armas promises ‘Ballerina’ will take the ‘John Wick’ franchise to another level

There is good news for John Wick fans after the recently released fourth chapter raked in millions at the box office, with spin-off Ballerina furthering the franchise next year.

This time, the primary focus will be on female assassin Rooney, who not unlike her male counterpart, will avenge the death of her family and loved ones. If you’re wondering how the introduction of this new hitter fits in the whole John Wick narrative, it’s been stated that the events take place somewhere between Chapters 3 and 4, in which the role was played by Unity Phelan.

Reportedly, she will not be returning for a spin-off since Knives Out star Ana de Armas has been selected for the role. In an interview with ET, she implied that the upcoming move will live up to fans’ expectations. “That is gonna be really another level. That movie was really demanding!” she said in response to a question about the spin-off and her role in it.

The Oscar-nominated actress – who was attending the Ghosted premiere at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York – expressed her excitement at working alongside Keanu Reeves, with whom she starred in the 2015 movie Knock Knock.

Speaking on the subject, she mentioned, “You know, I love the John Wick universe and I loved working with Keanu again. It’s a great character and it’s a great story, it’s beautiful on screen. I’m very excited about that one.”

Ballerina will be released in theatres on July 7, 2024.