Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Loses Rachel McAdams

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness just lost another key figure from the original film. A few weeks ago, director Scott Derrickson left the project citing creative differences and now, we’ve learned that Rachel McAdams will not be returning for the sequel either.

McAdams played Dr. Christine Palmer in the first pic, a former flame of Stephen Strange who was one of the only people to support him following his debilitating car accident. Well, now that support system is gone, as Variety reports that she won’t be in the sequel. We Got This Covered can confirm that the was in the initial draft of the script, but we’re told she left around the same time Derrickson did as she didn’t want to make the film without him.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has abandoned a possible love interest for one of their superheroes, of course. Natalie Portman’s character from the first two Thor movies was seemingly retconned from the franchise and while she was briefly mentioned in various MCU films afterwards, Marvel clearly had no room for her. That was, until Taika Waititi announced that she wasn’t only returning to the Thor franchise, but that she’ll be playing the female Thor in Love and Thunder.

So, all that being said, it’s probably safe to say that there’s a chance McAdams might eventually return to the MCU someday. She’s got enough star power to warrant a role in a future pic, after all. But sticking with who is in the film, and we know that Benedict Cumberbatch, B.D. Wong and Chiwetel Ejiofor will all be back.

New additions to the cast, meanwhile, include Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch. Reports indicate that the upcoming Disney Plus show, WandaVision, will play a key role in setting up Doctor Strange 2 as well, so expect the two to be closely connected.

And we’ll find out just how much they tie into one another when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 7th, 2021.