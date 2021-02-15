Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Reportedly Has An Avengers-Level Final Fight

There’ve been a massive number of superhero movies over the last decade that’ve ended in alarmingly similar fashion, one which either involves the heroes battling against a faceless army of CGI henchmen that they mow down with consummate ease, or a blue beam of light shooting into the sky that must be destroyed in order to save the world, and sometimes a combination of both.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DCEU have been equally guilty of resorting to the aforementioned formula on more than one occasion, but even based on the very little we know so far, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stands a real chance of avoiding similar pitfalls to deliver a grandstanding finale unlike anything the genre has seen before.

Of course, it’s still going to be the good guy against the bad guy in an effects-heavy action sequence, but if WandaVision has taught us anything over the last six weeks, it’s that we should expect the unexpected from the MCU’s multiverse. With that in mind, while we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jaimie Alexander would be back as Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder long before it was confirmed – that the Sorcerer Supreme’s sequel ends with what’s been described to us as an “Avengers-level fight,” it may not be as straightforward as it sounds.

After all, the very concept of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness presents the ideal opportunity to rip up and rewrite the MCU’s standard playbook and presumably, that’s exactly what’s going to happen here. The finale is set to be massive in scope and scale, make no mistake, but it likely won’t be a case of pixels slamming into pixels just for the sake of the spectacle.