Jaimie Alexander To Return As Lady Sif In Thor: Love And Thunder

To say that Marvel fans were upset that Jaimie Alexander’s Lady Sif wasn’t in Ragnarok would be an understatement. After proving to be a standout character in both of the earlier, less critically appealing Thor movies, everyone was excited to see her return, but obligations to her hit show Blindspot prevented the actress from reprising the role. Perhaps that was for the best, though, as the God of Thunder’s third solo outing pressed a soft-reset button on the franchise, which resulted in the death or disappearance of several fan-favorite side characters.

In any case, we already know that Alexander is game to return and now, we’re hearing that she’ll soon be seen back on the big screen. According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Black Mask will be gay in Birds of Prey and that Moon Knight was coming to the MCU, both of which turned out to be true – the actress will be reprising the role of Lady Sif for Thor: Love and Thunder, with the character set to help Jane and Valkyrie protect New Asgard.

Of course, Sif’s last cinematic appearance came in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, though she also did show up in an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that same year. As mentioned above, Alexander’s absence in the franchise has been due to Blindspot, but Kevin Feige has also given us an in-universe explanation for Sif’s vanishing act. Apparently, Loki – while disguised as Odin – banished the hero from Asgard, as he was worried that she’d see through his ruse, which she probably would.

Thankfully, though, she’ll now return when Thor: Love and Thunder strikes theaters on November 5th, 2021. Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman are all on board as well, with Taika Waititi returning behind the camera (and hopefully in front of it, too).