Doctor Strange Will Reportedly Be The Iron Man Of Secret Wars

As the franchise’s most popular character that was positioned at the forefront of everything he appeared in, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going to feel the loss of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark much harder than the studio would ever publicly admit. After all, the majority of the Infinity Saga’s major story threads all connected to the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist in some way, not to mention the fact that Tony played a substantial part in seven of the franchise’s ten highest-grossing movies ever.

Of course, the MCU is set for a huge expansion split across the big screen and Disney Plus, meaning that there might not be a single superhero regarded as the main drawing card in the future. However, tipster Mikey Sutton now claims that Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange could assume the role of the shared universe’s fulcrum that everything is drawn towards as the series reportedly builds towards Secret Wars.

An adaptation of the iconic comic book arc has been rumored for a while now, and according to the insider, there will be a number of individual movies and TV shows that will all tell a single thread of the story before everything reaches a crescendo as Secret Wars is slowly revealed as the MCU’s next Avengers-level crossover event. The Sorcerer Supreme is said to be at the very heart of it all, too, with Sutton saying:

Doctor Strange will have a prominent role in this story arc. In terms of heroic importance, Strange is going to be the Iron Man of Secret Wars.

Of course, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will go a long way to establishing the character as one of the premiere superheroes on the studio’s ever-expanding roster, and that makes perfect sense, as his experience in dealing with the mystical arts and the idea of alternate realities will set him up as the most knowledgeable and well-informed Avenger as the various aspects of Secret Wars start falling into place across Phase Four and beyond. And frankly, we can’t wait to see how it all plays out.