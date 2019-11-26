Karen Gillan’s ticked off a lot of iconic roles in her career already. Amy Pond in Doctor Who. Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruby Roundhouse in the new Jumanji movies. But could she one day join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise as the latest version of intrepid reporter April O’Neil? That’s what fans are now hoping, after the star’s recent social media post.

Gillan took to Twitter the other day to share an outfit she was wearing during the Jumanji: The Next Level press tour. The combination of the yellow suit and the actress’ natural red hair means her look is very reminiscent of the TMNT character, something Gillan joked about in her caption. “April O’Neil goes to the Jumanji Press Day 3!” she wrote.

Karen Gillan Shows Off Her Incredible Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cosplay 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This was likely just a throwaway observation by Gillan, but it’s definitely created a lot of excited reactions online. In fact, fans are now calling for Hollywood execs to do the right thing and cast the Avengers: Endgame star in a TMNT reboot.

P.S. Please play April. Some studio exec needs to see this … 🙌🙌 — Jamie Maldonado (@JamieMphoto) November 24, 2019

Holy crap you would be perfect as April! Hollywood get on that ASAP! pic.twitter.com/XeMN6uEWQB — Dust Polinski: Polka King of the Midwest (@DustyWayne4) November 24, 2019

Karen Gillan is the April O'Neil we were promised… https://t.co/pd6RUmmkaL — Monostatos (@HeadlessFan) November 24, 2019

She’d be the perfect person to play April O’Neil. Someone in Hollywood please cast her. We need this. #AprilOneil https://t.co/CkvOOcaPgX — Elliott Ratcliffe (@NotRatatouille) November 25, 2019

So, how likely is Gillan playing April at some point? Well, there’s been talk of Paramount relaunching the TMNT films since 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, the sequel to the 2014 reboot, underperformed. So it doesn’t seem out of the question that Gillan could be a contender to replace Megan Fox.

However, We Got This Covered has previously brought you the news that it’s more probable that a live-action TV series could be on its way to Netflix. Given Gillan’s many commitments on the big screen, it seems unlikely the actress would be free to sign up for that.

In any case, Karen Gillan can next be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level, arriving in theaters on December 13th. Meanwhile, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans, keep dreaming.