New Live-Action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Show Coming To Netflix

Paramount has kept its live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise on the back-burner for a while now, after Out of the Shadows failed to make much of an impact at the box office, grossing only $245 million worldwide. That’s a far cry from the 2014 original, which hauled in almost half a billion. And so, it kind of makes sense that we haven’t heard too much about what comes next for the iconic characters.

But it seems the property still has some life in it, as a while back, co-creator Kevin Eastman teased that there might be a live-action TV show brewing in development and while nothing was outright confirmed and still hasn’t been, We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who said Bill Murray was returning for Ghostbusters 3 and that a Scream reboot was in the works, both of which we now know to be true – that it is indeed happening and it’ll be coming to Netflix.

From what we understand, it’ll be produced by Nickelodeon and aimed at teens, with the tone said to be close to the original comics and the adaptation overall apparently quite faithful to the source material. Besides that, and a possible 2021 release, we don’t know too much else at the moment, but this is still pretty exciting.

After all, a TMNT show more closely aligned with the comics of the 1980s is an interesting idea, especially given the latitude of Netflix. And while some may prefer to see a new movie, a TV series could make it easier to really dive into what’s become a rather complex mythology for the Turtles. Not to mention that there’s a pretty deep history to mine here, including both the original comic runs and the more recent stuff from IDW Publishing.

Tell us, though, would you tune in for a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Netflix show? As always, sound off down below and stay tuned for further updates.