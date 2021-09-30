Documentary Exploring Stephen King’s IT 1990 Miniseries Premieres This Month

A new documentary is taking a look beneath the storm drain, so to speak, with a definitive behind-the-scenes look at the 1990 miniseries based on Stephen King’s IT.

While Bill Skarsgård’s more recent portrayal of Pennywise the Dancing Clown in Andy Meschietti’s two-part movie reboot is praised by many, it’s still up for debate whether he or Tim Curry’s portrayal 30 years earlier is the greatest, which speaks to the enduring legacy of the latter’s interpretation of the character.

Pennywise: The Story of IT will make its premiere at the Sitges International Film Festival of Catalonia on October 15th, according to MovieWeb, so we can expect to perhaps find some insights into how Curry approached the character after its release. You can check out an extended trailer below:

The documentary is co-directed by John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths who both have bona fides with previously helming the behind-the-scenes documentaries Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary and Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser respectively.

The film will feature many of the actors who appeared in the two-part TV miniseries, including Curry, Seth Green, Richard Thomas, Tim Reid, and more. Sadly, actor John Ritter, who also starred in the 1990 miniseries and gave a memorable performance as Ben Hanscom, passed away in 2003.

IT tells the story of childhood friends who must return to their hometown of Derry, Maine, and reunite as adults 27 years later to once again defeat an ancient evil that plagued them as children.