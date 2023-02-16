Does Cassie die in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The third film in the Ant-Man franchise has arrived, with the release of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The 2023 MCU entry sees Ant-Man and the rest of the tiny heroes transported to the Quantum Realm where they face Kang the Conqueror who needs to find a way out. You can read our review of the movie here.

Quantumania introduces Kathryn Newton as the newly recast Cassie Lang, Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) daughter. The events of the movie are set into motion by Cassie, as she develops new quantum technology to interact with the Quantum Realm, acting as a sort of two-way radio. It would have been able to pinpoint the location of Scott and Janet when they were both trapped there for years. Unfortunately, M.O.D.O.K. and Kang manage to locate the signal coming from above and bring the heroes into their domain.

With all the heroes stuck in the Quantum Realm, you might be wondering how many of them survived the journey. With Cassie the least inexperienced hero among the group, it seemed unlikely that she would be able to make it out of the film alive, so let’s see if she did.

Does Cassie survive the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

Photo via Marvel Studios

Even though Kang captures both Scott and Cassie, forcing Scott to do his bidding by threatening his daughter, Cassie manages to break out of her shackles and escape. She even manages to be instrumental in the final fight, uniting the Quantum Realm resistance — the Freedom Fighters — against Kang. She also finally gets a grasp on her abilities and manages to fight with her suit, and she grows in size to defeat M.O.D.O.K., eventually engaging in a giant hug with her father.

At the end of the film, Janet opens up a portal back to their world and she and Hank go through it. Then, Cassie goes through it and she is safe from harm. She makes it back to Earth, totally safe, with some new skills. Although, because the post-credits scene teased the Council of Kangs and because Kang is still out there in the timeline, no world is safe, let alone Cassie Lang.

Nevertheless, she will live to star in another MCU project. Who knows, she might even live long enough to fulfill the part of her comic book counterpart and become one of the members of the Young Avengers. But, for that, we will have to wait and see.

You can watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania while it is in theaters now.