Why was Cassie Lang recast for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is no doubt the most hyped Ant-Man movie of the trilogy. As both the opening chapter of Phase Five and the project that’ll properly introduce Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror into the MCU for the first time, there’s so much to look forward to about the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly vehicle. The only damper on things is the somewhat controversial treatment of Cassie Lang.

Quantumania will be an important one for Scott’s daughter as Cassie is likely to finally step up and become a superhero herself, no doubt taking on her comic book mantle of Stature, as she prepares for a place among the Young Avengers. While you’d think fans would be hyped for this, there is some disappointment that the role has been recast since her last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. While many are excited to see Kathryn Newton join the franchise, some folks remain loyal to erstwhile actress Emma Furhmann.

So what’s this about a Cassie Lang recasting and why did it happen in the first place? Let’s take a look under the microscope to inspect Quantumania‘s biggest mystery.

The many faces of Cassie Lang

via Marvel Studios

Plenty of MCU characters have been played by two actors — Terrence Howard and Don Cheadle as War Machine, Josh Dallas and Zachary Levi as Fandral, and obviously Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk spring to mind — but Cassie Lang is pretty much unique in the franchise for being portrayed by three different people.

Abby Ryder Fortson embodied the part for both 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, with the young actress doing a terrific job of bringing the young Cassie to life and sharing an adorable father/daughter chemistry with Paul Rudd. However, it was necessary to recast the role for Cassie’s brief return in 2019’s Endgame as that film jumped forward five years, with Scott emerging from the Quantum Realm to find his daughter was now a teenager (Emma Fuhrmann).

In 2020, Ant-Man 3 was announced with Kathryn Newton confirmed to be Cassie Mark III. To date, however, no one involved with the film has addressed the reason behind this second, and less necessary, recasting. So it’s up to us to speculate why the decision was made.

Why was Cassie recast for Ant-Man 3?

via Marvel Studios

First of all, let’s clear up one rumor surrounding Fuhrmann’s absence from Quantumania. One version of events that has passed around the fandom goes that the actress herself elected not to return because she wanted to step away from the industry to go to college. There seems to be little truth to this, however, as Fuhrmann reacted to the news when Newton was first cast, admitting that she was “sad” to find out along with the rest of us, stressing that acting remains her “#1 passion.”

I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU & the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my #1 passion & I look forward to what the future holds.

Xo

Emma ❤️ — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

Clearly, then, Fuhrmann would have welcomed being asked to come back as Cassie in Quantumania if she had been offered. So why did the Ant-Man 3 team not invite her aboard? One possible answer could be that they were after a more famous name. Newton, for example, has made her mark on Hollywood in recent years in notable projects such as Detective Pikachu, Freaky, and Netflix’s The Society.

What’s more, filmmakers may have wanted an actress with more comedy experience. While Furhmann’s performance in her Endgame scene was undeniably heartbreaking, it didn’t showcase how she would handle the humor-heavy dialogue and comedic style of the Ant-Man movies. Meanwhile, Newton has proven her own expert comic timing, as well as an ability to nimbly hop between comedy and drama, in many of her previous roles.

Ultimately, though, the reason Fuhrmann was dropped and Newton was hired is likely to do with the director changeover between Endgame and Quantumania. While Furhmann was hired by the Russo brothers for their production, it was up to Peyton Reed to decide where Cassie went next in his trilogy-ender. Reed simply had a different vision for the character than the Russos and that’s probably all there was to it. Although I think we can all agree it’s a shame Furhmann’s firing was handled so impersonally.