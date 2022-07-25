‘Ant-Man’ fans still have feelings about that controversial recast in ‘Quantumania’

This weekend’s Comic-Con brought some exciting updates about next year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the trailer shown to those in attendance sadly wasn’t made public, we did discover that the movie will have a more serious tone than its predecessors, not to mention feature the MCU debut of M.O.D.O.K. The hype for the threequel is now even higher, then, but there’s still something that fans are grumbling about.

Alongside Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly at SDCC was Kathryn Newton, who’ll be taking over as Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang for Quantumania. But it seems folks are still upset that actress Emma Furhmann didn’t get to keep her job after making a big impression in her single scene as Cassie (originally played by Abbie Ryder Fortson) in Avengers: Endgame. Whatever you say about them, you have to admit MCU fans are loyal.

Twitter user @RazorwireRyan shared the moving sequence featuring Rudd’s Scott reuniting with his daughter after five years, captioning the clip, “I’m still unreasonably disappointed that Cassie Lang was recast for ANT-MAN 3. The actress in ENDGAME did so much with such a tiny amount of screentime. I love this scene so much.” It seems a lot of people agree, given the tweet’s near-4000 likes at the time of writing.

I'm still unreasonably disappointed that Cassie Lang was recast for ANT-MAN 3. The actress in ENDGAME did so much with such a tiny amount of screentime. I love this scene so much. pic.twitter.com/IQ6APXt3Xl — Luke Ryan (@RazorwireRyan) July 24, 2022

Newton is an exciting addition to the MCU herself, of course, as the Detective Pikachu and Freaky star is undoubtedly a talented performer. Still, it’s hard not to feel some sympathy for Furhmann, who no doubt assumed — like the rest of us — that she had a bright future in the franchise ahead of her. The actress has even confirmed that she found out about Newton’s hiring in Ant-Man 3 at the same time as everyone else.

The recasting likely comes down to Furhmann being a Russo brothers hire, whereas Peyton Reed probably wanted to go in a different direction with the character in his movie. It’s also worth pointing out that Newton has Cassie’s comic book-accurate blonde hair. We’ll have to see if our third Cassie Lang can win fans over when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives next Feb. 17.