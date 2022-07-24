MODOK confirmed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will feature the giant-headed villain MODOK, it has been revealed at a Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con.
This comes via an exclusive trailer that was previewed at the panel, which some entertainment journalists then relayed to the public via Twitter.
Germain Lussier wrote in a tweet that not only was MODOK in the film, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror, too.
It’s still unclear who would be portraying MODOK in the film, as the shot of the character was brief and he did not speak while on screen, according to Variety.
People in the room were obviously excited, as encapsulated by an entertainment journalist’s all-caps exclamation: “ANTMAN 3 IS GOING TO BE INSANE!”
Majors, who debuted as Kang the Conqueror in the Disney Plus show Loki, stirred up the crowd with his brief appearance on the stage, too.
Another fan was just having some fun at the notion of bringing such a cartoonily-proportioned character into live action with a well-placed screen grab from Sharkboy and Lavagirl.
Kang The Conqueror seems to be the villain set up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Thanos-level threat as the recently-revealed future Avengers movie title illustrates: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.
In terms of what else we can expect of the Ant-Man threequel, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang is expected to make her debut as the newest MCU superhero to emerge: Stature.
Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.