MODOK confirmed for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will feature the giant-headed villain MODOK, it has been revealed at a Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

This comes via an exclusive trailer that was previewed at the panel, which some entertainment journalists then relayed to the public via Twitter.

Germain Lussier wrote in a tweet that not only was MODOK in the film, but Jonathan Majors’ Kang The Conqueror, too.

Just saw an in-room-only trailer for Ant-Man: Quantummania. Scott has written a book about saving the world. The family gives him crap. They then all get sucked into the Quantum Realm and Kang is there. “Have I killed you before?” he asks Scott. And MODOK was in it. #SDCC — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) July 24, 2022

It’s still unclear who would be portraying MODOK in the film, as the shot of the character was brief and he did not speak while on screen, according to Variety.

‘MODOK’ is confirmed to appear in ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA’. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/CaV7vLSozN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 24, 2022

People in the room were obviously excited, as encapsulated by an entertainment journalist’s all-caps exclamation: “ANTMAN 3 IS GOING TO BE INSANE!”

MODOK, KANG, ANTMAN 3 IS GOING TO BE INSANE! — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 24, 2022

Majors, who debuted as Kang the Conqueror in the Disney Plus show Loki, stirred up the crowd with his brief appearance on the stage, too.

Jonathan Majors takes to the stage! #SDCC #AntManandTheWaspQuantumania



Hall H fans also got a sneak peek at MODOK in the trailer. pic.twitter.com/GyLT9sbHO4 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 24, 2022

Another fan was just having some fun at the notion of bringing such a cartoonily-proportioned character into live action with a well-placed screen grab from Sharkboy and Lavagirl.

actual footage of modok in ant-man and etc pic.twitter.com/jgfixXFrMQ — obi-may kenobi (@moulinspotting) July 24, 2022

Kang The Conqueror seems to be the villain set up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Thanos-level threat as the recently-revealed future Avengers movie title illustrates: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

In terms of what else we can expect of the Ant-Man threequel, Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang is expected to make her debut as the newest MCU superhero to emerge: Stature.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is expected to hit theaters on February 17, 2023.