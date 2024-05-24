Happy Furiosa day, America! George Miller’s long-awaited prequel has finally made its theatrical bow in the United States, and the sheer spectacle of it all, while a bit lonely, ensures that the necessities of Mad Max are in as top a form as ever.

The triple threat of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Alyla Browne is exactly the dramatic stamp that the film owes so much of its weight to, but one would be remiss to ignore just how tangled Furiosa is with its predecessor, Mad Max: Fury Road, as well. It sounds obvious, given Furiosa‘s aforementioned status as a prequel to the 2015 film, but there’s something unique to be said about the unreplicable genre gauntlet that Fury Road exists in, and what its ilk must accomplish in order to occupy that same space.

Fury Road‘s influence is so pronounced, in fact, that it kicked one of Hollywood’s franchise rules right in the nethers and plopped itself down in its place.

Does Furiosa have a post-credits scene?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa ends with the Imperator smuggling Immortan Joe’s wives into the War Rig (the first step in her plan to rescue them, which makes up the plot of Fury Road), after which the credits begin to roll. Sprinkled in between this credits sequence are shots from Fury Road, detailing what’s in store for the heroine.

In other words, Furiosa‘s post-credits scene is a montage of clips from what many believe to be the better Mad Max movie, and considering how that might influence how Furiosa is perceived by audience members as they stroll out of the cinema, it’s a curious choice indeed.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters.

