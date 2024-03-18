We have some clues about what might await us at the end of 'Frozen Empire'

We’re just days out from the premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and so far we’ve been treated to a smattering of clues as to what the fifth film in the franchise might entail.

The trailer arrived late last year, refamiliarizing us with the cast that includes Ghostbusters OGs like Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray, and also introducing what might be the film’s villain in the so-called Death Chill.

Beyond that, we also know that Paul Rudd will reprise his role as Gary Grooberson, and that Frozen Empire will likely have a PG-13 rating. Perhaps the most pressing question that has remained unanswered, however, is whether the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a post-credits scene. Here’s everything we know about what awaits us towards the tail-end of Frozen Empire.

Does Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire have a post-credits scene?

While we won’t know for sure whether Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a post-credits scene until its premiere later this month, the signs certainly look positive. The film itself expands upon the post-credits scene of its predecessor, with Afterlife seeing Ernie Hudson’s Winston return to New York.

Given that Frozen Empire is set in the Big Apple — a return to the original franchise’s roots — it looks as if the sequel is a tie-in to the narrative threads sewn in Afterlife’s post-credits scene. On top of that, it seems very likely that Frozen Empire will have a post-credits scene given the director’s plans for future installments in the franchise.

In an interview with Total Film, director Gil Kenan revealed that a follow-up to Frozen Empire has already been conceived, saying “we know what the next stories are going to be.” With that, we can assume that Kenan will deliver a Frozen Empire post-credits scene to plant the seeds for the sixth film, in the same way he did with Afterlife.

Kenan has elsewhere discussed the idea of creating an “entirely new mythology” within the forthcoming Ghostbusters films, suggesting that new material and world-building might find its way into a Frozen Empire post-credits scene. The director also used two scenes within Afterlife’s credits, both midway and towards the tail end, highlighting his knack for the storytelling technique.

As for what the Frozen Empire post-credits scene might entail, fans have a few theories. Some have floated the idea of Rick Moranis — the actor who portrayed Louis Tully in both Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) — making an appearance in the post-credits scene, since he is the fifth original Ghostbuster.

We won’t know for sure whether Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has a post-credits scene until it arrives on Mar. 22. Until then, it’s a guessing game, which is a fun exercise in any case.