Legendary director Martin Scorsese‘s latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, officially hits theatres on Oct. 20, 2023. Based on David Grann’s nonfiction novel of the same name, the flick tells the story of the Osage, an Oklahoman tribe wealthy from oil money, and the Hale-Burkhart family that murdered their way into the fortune. William Hale (Robert Di Nero) convinces his nephew Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) to marry the incredibly wealthy and sickly Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), the single daughter of a wealthy Osage family.

The historical drama is being praised for shining a light on a story that many Americans had yet to hear (thanks, public school system!), though members of the Osage tribe, and many others, question Scorsese’s choice to focus on the verifiable villains of the story, rather than the victims. With a star-studded cast, a true crime premise, and a budget that rivals any Marvel production the 3.5-hour is all but guaranteed a spot at the Oscars, even if it struggles to outperform Taylor Swift’s cinematic version of her Eras Tour.

Does Killers of the Flower Moon have a post-credits scene?

Since Killers of the Flower Moon is a historical drama, a post-credits scene is largely unnecessary. Without a possible second installment, there is no need to tease audiences with the possibility of more. Scorsese has been a vocal opponent of the world of superhero flicks like The Avengers, which largely popularized the post-credit scene. While there was plenty more to the story after the fledgling FBI cracked the case, Scorsese’s film will wrap before the credits roll.