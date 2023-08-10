Does ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ have a post-credit scene?

Red, White & Royal Blue proves that movies don’t need to be full of superheroes and explosions to draw an audience.

Hype for the LGBTQ+ love story has been high for months in the lead-up to its release, and the flick promises a payoff. Interviews with the film’s director, Matthew Lopez, only drive this point home further, as he emphasizes the work that went into delivering the story in just the right way. As with any film adaptation of a book, plenty of core material will inevitably be cut from the final product, but fans are ardently hoping the soul of the story remains.

We’ll know for sure in less than 24 hours, when the flick officially arrives on Prime Video on Aug. 11. If Lopez is to be believed, however, we’ll be plenty satisfied with what the director chose to maintain in the film — and with what follows once the credits conclude.

Is it worth hanging around after the Red, White & Royal Blue credits roll?

Red, White & Royal Blue follows two opposing leads from different worlds. America’s first son, Alex, and British prince Henry initially clash in author Casey McQuiston’s original work, and Prime’s take on the tale looks to incorporate the same enemies-to-lovers approach.

Plenty had to be cut to meet the film’s 2-hour run time, however, and some audiences will note the lack of key, favored scenes from the book. Thus is the curse of knowledge, unfortunately, and an unceasing sore spot for book readers. We notice the lacking moments in between, where newcomers to the story do not, but less isn’t always a bad thing. Lopez worked hard to maintain only the most necessary elements in adapting Red, White & Royal Blue, according to an interview between the director and Us. That meant a heavy emphasis on the story’s leads, and trimming down nearly everywhere else.

All that trimming down aims to deliver a palatable, 2-hour flick that even newcomers to Red, White & Royal Blue can enjoy. And, for those in the know, there might be a bit of a consolation prize at the end. Lopez teased, in the same Us interview, that viewers who stick around after the credits roll are in for an extra treat.

“I like to think of it as just like a little morsel of chocolate at the end of the meal, and you don’t need to have it in order to feel satisfied, but oh, it sure is nice if you do catch it,” Lopez teased, noting that the post-credits scene is one that was cut from the film’s theatrical version. Calling the scene in question “such a perfect little charming moment between Taylor and Nick,” the actors behind Henry and Alex, Lopez gushed about its perfect position capping off the film.

So there you have it. Red, White & Royal Blue arrives on Prime Video tomorrow, Aug. 11, and it’s very much worth watching to the tail end.