Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?

Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.

Jeff Davis, creator of the original MTV Teen Wolf series returned to write the story for the movie. At last year’s San Diego Comic-Con, he suggested there could be more movies to follow. However, it seems unlikely that we’ll be getting a season seven anytime soon mostly because the actors and writers are busy with other projects.

With that being said, if there were to be a continuation of the story, the movie does leave it in a perfect position to continue with a spinoff. Despite fans not being too happy with the decisions made for most of the characters in the movie, many are still discussing possible avenues a spinoff could explore and where the show would jump off from the movie’s finale.

In the movie’s climax Derek Hale, played by Superman and Lois star Tyler Hoechlin, he sacrifices himself in order to kill the Nogitsune. His death left a bitter taste in the mouths of many-a-fan, particularly because many saw this as a forced way of giving Scott and Allison a happy ending. It also left Derek’s son Eli, who was introduced in the movie, an orphan. Needless to say there was an outcry regarding the ending.

watching the teen wolf movie and seeing all the characters i’ve loved for 11+ years be ruined in the span of 2 hours pic.twitter.com/SenbmASWde — anita (@newmnz) January 26, 2023

Despite the reaction to the ending, there does seem to be an interest in more Teen Wolf content. If we do get a spinoff or more movies, it’s likely that it will center around Eli. Perhaps we’ll see Scott and Allison raise him to be the pack leader. It’s a perfect solution for the franchise when the original cast isn’t available, and it gives writers the opportunity to take the story in a new direction.

It’s something we’re used to seeing at this point. It’s been done in franchises like Star Wars and the MCU—an older franchise is rebooted, and the original characters hand over the reins to a younger cast. It’s likely that if we do get a spinoff, it will follow the formula we’ve seen before where older characters are phased out to focus on new characters. Whether the fans will warm to these fresh faces the same way is yet to be seen.