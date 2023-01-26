‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
Pretty much the entire cast of MTV’s Teen Wolf, bar the glaring absences of Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho in the roles of Stiles and Kira, came back for this new movie, which served as a direct continuation of the show. As excited as everyone was to see the pack get back together, a significant portion of the fans was left disappointed by some of the developments the film added to the Teen Wolf lore.
After six years of pining for one another, one of the most beloved relationships on the show, Styles, played by O’Brien, and Lydia, played by Holland Roden, finally got their happy ending in the final season of the show. Safe to say, fans weren’t at all pleased to learn they were broken up in the film.
To pour even more salt into the wound, Jeff Davis, creator of Teen Wolf and writer of Teen Wolf: The Movie, also managed to upset the opposing side of the fan base: Fans of Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin). The character gets a hero ending in the movie, finally becoming a true alpha, but unfortunately has to sacrifice himself for it.
Many also criticized the film’s plot holes, discrepancies from the show, awkward moments, and recycled storylines. It turns out nostalgia and familiar faces just weren’t enough to make up for its shortcomings.
Teen Wolf: The Movie is now streaming on Paramount Plus. Read We Got This Covered’s review here.