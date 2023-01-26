‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action

This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.

Pretty much the entire cast of MTV’s Teen Wolf, bar the glaring absences of Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho in the roles of Stiles and Kira, came back for this new movie, which served as a direct continuation of the show. As excited as everyone was to see the pack get back together, a significant portion of the fans was left disappointed by some of the developments the film added to the Teen Wolf lore.

we can all agree to pretend this movie never happened#TeenWolfMovie — chi? ara (@sekhonsu) January 26, 2023

After six years of pining for one another, one of the most beloved relationships on the show, Styles, played by O’Brien, and Lydia, played by Holland Roden, finally got their happy ending in the final season of the show. Safe to say, fans weren’t at all pleased to learn they were broken up in the film.

Literally all 6 seasons of the slow development of their relationship were completely destroyed. Stydia deserves so much more. I have no words. 😤#TeenWolfMovie #Stydia pic.twitter.com/AR401mZRv2 — Natalie (@xNatalieSweet) January 26, 2023

The trend for beloved characters to have unhappy endings in the name of "storytelling" is bad enough, but now it's become a trend to bring back beloved characters who DID have happy endings just to ruin them. #Stydia #TeenWolfMovie pic.twitter.com/DwUYpw2EPz — Rachel Foertsch (@realrayrays) January 26, 2023

I literally suffered more than the military for stydia for the majority of my teenage years and all of my hard work is undone by one stupid little movie script. very few people know this pain. pic.twitter.com/wsoLxVnSfb — cassie (@Iikeapattern) January 26, 2023

To pour even more salt into the wound, Jeff Davis, creator of Teen Wolf and writer of Teen Wolf: The Movie, also managed to upset the opposing side of the fan base: Fans of Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin). The character gets a hero ending in the movie, finally becoming a true alpha, but unfortunately has to sacrifice himself for it.

that man escaped death how many times?? and then they just go and kill him🙃 i’m upset #TeenWolfMovie — bré🐝 (@snaveerbed) January 26, 2023

The more I think about how the #TeenWolfMovie treated #DerekHale, the angrier I get.#DerekHaleDeservedBetter — hoechlinaholic – Derek Hale Deserved Better (@hoechlinaholic) January 26, 2023

Many also criticized the film’s plot holes, discrepancies from the show, awkward moments, and recycled storylines. It turns out nostalgia and familiar faces just weren’t enough to make up for its shortcomings.

