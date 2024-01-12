Does the Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ have a release date?

This long-awaited biopic is almost ready for release, but when exactly is it out?

Few singers have burned so brightly and so tragically shortly as Amy Winehouse. Now, the troubled singer is set to receive the biopic treatment in the soon-to-be-released Back to Black.

The talented vocalist’s story is one of substance abuse, dangerous hangers-on, and, ultimately, her untimely death from complications related to her demons. However, hers was also a life that was full of ingenious talent, both in terms of her distinctive and incredible voice, and the songwriting that struck a chord with people all over the world.

After much speculation, a deal was signed by her estate in 2018 that finally gave the project the green light. Now, nearly six years on, the trailer has dropped and audiences are set to get the film this year. It will be directed by Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Yes, the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has a release date. Or, to be more precise, it has several, depending on which country you’re in.

The film will first be released in Winehouse’s native U.K. (and also Poland) on April 12 2024. StudioCanal is releasing it in Britain, whereas in the States it will be distributed by Focus Features. Universal Pictures will release it internationally.

Australia and several European countries have a release date of April 18 2024, with a few other nations (including New Zealand and France) getting it a week later on April 25. The movie will be released in the U.S. on May 10 2024.

However, these dates are subject to change, but even if they are shifted you’re still going to be looking at a spring release.

What parts of Amy Winehouse’s life will Back to Black cover?

Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Redferns

The storyline for Back to Black hasn’t been confirmed, so it’s anybody’s guess if it will follow the singer’s life right up until her 2011 death from accidental alcohol poisoning. We do know that the film has been made with the blessing of her estate, which is run by her controversial father Mitch.

The intense press speculation around Winehouse during her time in the sun looks set to be a major plot point, as the trailer shows her running from the parasites that make up the British paparazzi. Her tumultuous relationship with her husband Fielder-Civil will undoubtedly be touched upon too, as will her issues with alcohol and other drugs. We know for a fact that the film will also cover her incredible first Grammy win, which she had to accept from London thanks to visa issues.

Aside from that, it’s anybody’s guess. But we’re ready to find out!