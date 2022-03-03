Does ‘The Batman’ end with a post-credits scene?

Matt Reeves’ first dive into the DC universe, ‘The Batman’ is now available for fans to check out in theatres worldwide. With its new spin on the universe, impressive visuals, and great world-building, there is plenty of reason to stick out its almost three hours of runtime. And given MCU’s tradition of mid and post-credits scenes, it’s understandable if one expects a similar outcome when the latest DCEU serving reaches its closing minutes.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Batman. Please proceed with caution if you have yet to watch the film.

But given that DCEU hasn’t been consistent with its post-credits scenes and has sparingly added them to some of its films, should moviegoers sit out The Batman‘s seemingly endless closing credits?

Does The Batman even have a post-credits scene?

While fans don’t receive any major post-credits scene teasing The Batman 2, it does include a short clip after the credits conclude— a terminal chat message simply stating “Goodbye”. This is a nod to the villainous Riddler who had used this method of communication to speak to Batman during the film’s events. If you’re looking for some clues as to what this could mean, you’ll want to pay close attention to the last scene we see the Riddler in during the film and who he may be talking to.

But it is a blink-and-miss scene and viewers need to keep their eyes peeled to catch it. Though this does little to tease the much-anticipated sequel, fans can rest assured knowing that the movie’s storyline plants plenty of potential plot points that can be explored in future films.

Thus, in case you are planning to ditch the MCU-created tradition of powering through the lengthy closing credits in hopes of a tantalizing teaser at the end, feel free to leave the theatre as The Batman does not include any decisive post-credits scene.