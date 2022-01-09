‘The Batman’ fans argue if the Riddler looks scary or silly

Given that The Batman looks to be even more grounded and gritty than Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the Riddler was always going to be as far away from Jim Carrey in a lime green leotard as you could possibly hope to imagine.

Paul Dano has been giving off some serious serial killer vibes in terms of both his performance and aesthetic, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne coming up against a foe that’s equal parts cerebral and terrifying in Edward Nashton. However, the character’s appearance has been generating some hot takes on Twitter.

As you can see below, plenty of fans are praising the way The Batman‘s Riddler is obviously indebted to the Zodiac Killer, while other’s aren’t entirely sold on the costume.

really don’t like modern attempts to make the riddler seem darker or more intimidating



just let him be a dorky nerd in bright green pajamas covered in question marks pic.twitter.com/d84DcuhkaL — ❄️ Lupin the Brrrd ❄️ (@EpicFunnyName) January 2, 2022

I got absolutely no problem with Riddler’s look especially when I found out Matt based it on The Zodiac Killer pic.twitter.com/cLdAX1QNjs — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) January 8, 2022

A whole lot of “It’s too soon to see Robin” “Catwoman should be Bruce’s only love interest” and “Riddler wouldn’t wear a green suit”



Y’all just being loud and wrong for what😭 — Ollie 🏹 (@TheQuiver_) January 8, 2022

The Riddler looks perfect for what Matt Reeves is going for with #TheBatman. Eerie, ominous, and cryptic. I love that it’s also inspired by true crime serial killer the Zodiac. This will be an unforgettable comic book movie villain no doubt! pic.twitter.com/rVovPRWnSv — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) January 9, 2022

I respect everyone's views on how the Riddler looks but personally, this attire fits well with the film's general dark and gothic theme.

I would imagine that someone who decided to spread a message and take action in their own way to find clothing just laying around the house. pic.twitter.com/R7CGB4Egbv — Matt 🎬 (@mattlikesfilm) January 8, 2022

Stop talking about Riddler's design.

Talk about how Paul Dano's gonna be in the top 5 best CBM villains.



If you don't like the design, I think Paul Dano will make you change your mind just because of how he and Matt uses it.pic.twitter.com/LoiZvPdFoA — Flo (@FloNashton) January 8, 2022

MOFOS really expected Riddler to look like this pic.twitter.com/YBhEvmHa2g — Anthony (@BrooklynBatman_) January 8, 2022

let’s not rule out the possibility of a wild 3rd-act costume change for the riddler pic.twitter.com/e61kAXN4dh — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2022

The Riddler has always been one of my top favorite Batman villains but the green body suit/tuxedo with a top hat look is really played out.



Paul Dano’s Riddler looks incredibly fresh & modern yet terrifying. It works perfectly for the grittier, grimier tone of #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/tS46fBKQkL — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) January 9, 2022

I miss when the Riddler had a cool suit and a silly hat. This guy doesn't even have any purple. Shit sucks. https://t.co/ahESywvero — connor-coded tom "girl" (@lesbenkram) January 9, 2022

I am conflicted.

On one hand, this design is a clear callback to the Zodiac Killer, which is cool.

On the other hand, not my riddler. Riddler is silly! But he's also smart! He can be both! That's what makes him menacing, he wields so much power through his intelligence that he- https://t.co/TNzGacTxUK — Kumori Mao, Twitch Streamer, darling devil! (@KumoriMao) January 9, 2022

At the very least, we can expect another solid performance from Dano, one of the most reliable actors in the business. We’re less than eight weeks away from The Batman coming to theaters, so this is going to be far from the last time one of the movie’s key players becomes the subject of online scrutiny.

For the most part, though, the general consensus is that the ominous, foreboding Riddler is perfectly suited to the style and tone Reeves is aiming for.