‘The Batman’ fans argue if the Riddler looks scary or silly
Given that The Batman looks to be even more grounded and gritty than Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the Riddler was always going to be as far away from Jim Carrey in a lime green leotard as you could possibly hope to imagine.
Paul Dano has been giving off some serious serial killer vibes in terms of both his performance and aesthetic, with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne coming up against a foe that’s equal parts cerebral and terrifying in Edward Nashton. However, the character’s appearance has been generating some hot takes on Twitter.
As you can see below, plenty of fans are praising the way The Batman‘s Riddler is obviously indebted to the Zodiac Killer, while other’s aren’t entirely sold on the costume.
At the very least, we can expect another solid performance from Dano, one of the most reliable actors in the business. We’re less than eight weeks away from The Batman coming to theaters, so this is going to be far from the last time one of the movie’s key players becomes the subject of online scrutiny.
For the most part, though, the general consensus is that the ominous, foreboding Riddler is perfectly suited to the style and tone Reeves is aiming for.