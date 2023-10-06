At long last, the much-anticipated horror sequel The Exorcist: Believer is officially scheduled to begin haunting audiences today with its modern-day take on possession and the ancient demons that orchestrate them. In the aftermath of the early screenings all throughout Thursday, the million-dollar Blumhouse project unfortunately sits at a lowly 20 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes while a plethora of non-critic reviews are making the rounds online.

Despite the lackluster storytelling and cheap jumpscares which certainly leave the audience needing more, an abundance of intrigue and interest has skyrocketed the horror flick into headlines and has kept eagle-eyed viewers asking questions. And while the biggest question was undoubtedly whether or not franchise veteran Linda Blair appears in the fresh-faced Exorcist chapter, another question on folks’ minds is in regards to whether or not anything major happens after the credits roll.

Does The Exorcist: Believer have a post-credits scene?

Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube

Unfortunately, for those who enjoy witnessing an extra scene after the magic of the actual movie, The Exorcist: Believer does not have a post-credits scene. So while most moviegoers prefer to adhere to more content either after the credits or in the middle, the fresh-faced Exorcist chapter follows in similar horror footsteps by excluding any additional scenes at the end of the movie.

That being said, it’s quite obvious that The Exorcist: Believer didn’t necessarily need a post-credits scene — especially when you consider that two more movies from David Gordon Green and Blumhouse are already confirmed. With the updated Exorcist movies belonging to its own trilogy, it seems evident that Green and Blumhouse would rather allow the trilogy to build gradually and to not spoil any further details about the next two movies.

For now, The Exorcist: Believer is out in theaters now.