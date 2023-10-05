Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Exorcist: Believer.

The mere minute it was announced that Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green and Blumhouse were collaborating for The Exorcist: Believer — a direct sequel to William Friedkin’s The Exorcist — a large portion of the horror community were immediately interested in learning whether franchise veteran Linda Blair would be staging a monumental return. I must admit, I’m definitely one of those Exorcist fanatics who were itching to know if Blair even makes a slight cameo in the hotly-anticipated horror flick.

Part of the increased interest has been due to the fact actress Ellen Burstyn is making her own long-awaited comeback in the franchise. In the spine-tingling narrative, Burstyn’s character of Chris MacNeil is sought out by single father Victor Fielding after his daughter Angela begins to display strange behavior. So, with Burstyn making a triumphant return, one has to wonder whether Blair will follow suit.

Warning: Spoilers to follow.

Is Linda Blair in The Exorcist: Believer?

Image via Warner Bros.

For those of you clinging on to shreds of hope, there’s certainly good news afoot — because yes, Linda Blair does make a brief appearance in the film. Towards the end of the movie, Chris MacNeil is laying in a hospital bed when her daughter Regan walks in and the two beautifully embrace each other. The moment between these two characters is undoubtedly touching — especially considering how weak and defeated the pair looked by the end of the OG Exorcist movie.

Of course, we also know Blair worked on the set of The Exorcist: Believer as an advisor all while helping the movie’s two leading young actresses in their scenes. It remains to be seen how much involvement Blair will have in the trilogy’s next two chapters, but for now, who isn’t absolutely delighted to see Blair in another Exorcist project?

The Exorcist: Believer begins haunting theaters tomorrow, Oct. 6.