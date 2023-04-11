Does the new ‘Marvels’ trailer hint at Carol Danvers’ impending love interest?

At long last, The Marvels are making their MCU debut. Following Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan as they work together to solve an intergalactic mystery — Marvel’s newest team of heroes is unlike any we’ve ever seen. In a trailer that already seems to be breaking the internet, it’s clear that there’s no telling where The Marvels will end up next.

This teaser has it all: action, humor, friendship, and — romance? That’s right, after connecting a few dots, a new Marvel love story could be on the horizon. Well, maybe. Fans might remember that at the end of 2019’s Captain Marvel, Ronan the Accuser (a radical Kree warlord) ominously states that he and his army will “be back for the weapon.”

Through his statement, Ronan actually ends up implying that they’ll be back for Captain Marvel herself — and if we know anything about schoolyard love stories, it’s that sometimes the bully is the one that actually has the crush. A sort of love, punch, repeat type of deal.

Sadly Ronan bit the dust pretty hard in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, and by pretty hard we mean he was ripped to pieces by an Infinity Stone… so he might not be around to express his feelings in the first place. Still, seeing as The Marvels will see our wayward heroes taking on more Kree antagonists (as shown in the trailer), Carol Danvers could still have a special someone somewhere out there after all.

It’s true that a theory like this one is shaky at best, but when it comes to Marvel theories it’s always fun to dream big. Frankly, Carol might need a little romance in her life just to soften some of those sharp edges, but perhaps love won’t be what does it — in the end, new friends like Monica and Kamala could be all Carol needs to be truly happy.