Does ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ have a post-credits scene?

Since the advent of the superhero film, post-credits sequences have become pretty much a given in just about any action-adventure film with franchise potential. Heck, even John Wick: Chapter 4 recently hopped on the bandwagon after the preceding three films were devoid of any such stingers that delayed your post-movie trip to the bathroom.

If there’s any single upcoming initial film that is all but guaranteed a potential continuation, it’s almost certainly going to be The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film featuring the talents of Chris Pratt in the role of the titular iconic mustachioed Nintendo mascot is about to finally hop, stomp and drift its way into theaters.

You may be wondering, either as the credits are currently rolling during your screening, or ahead of time, whether or not the long-set industry trend will be adopted by Illumination’s Mario flick. We have the answers you’re looking for.

Should you stick around after The Super Mario Bros. Movie credits?

Hold off on your trip to the bathroom just a little longer – because after the film finishes up, there is indeed just a little bit more to come after the credits. This was confirmed before the release of the film by none other than Chris Pratt himself, who teased that the post-credits sequence will tease where a potential sequel could take Mario, Luigi, Peach and friends next.

Chris Pratt promises exciting post-credit scene for ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’:



“Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited. But there's been talk… pic.twitter.com/Pk2khaaw7u — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) March 29, 2023

Pratt’s mere mention of Luigi’s Mansion has certainly gotten our ears to perk up. Here’s hoping that the tease leads to a sequel, or perhaps better yet, a spin-off which will give Charlie Day’s Luigi his time in the spotlight, free of the relentless criticism surrounding his on-screen brother’s voice actor.