Chris Pratt has some kind words for those who still don’t like his Mario casting

Only less than a week remains until The Super Mario Bros. Movie is released in theaters. And given that not everyone is keen to hear Chris Pratt‘s performance as the iconic red plumber, the actor has some kind words to say to those against his casting in the highly anticipated Nintendo film.

Pratt acknowledged the backlash he’s received in an interview with io9, but he wasn’t mad. The actor understood why people were upset, especially since he didn’t sound Italian in the trailers. He then described those people as “passionate” fans since they want Mario to be portrayed accurately.

“Oh, I totally get [the criticisms and confusion], man. There’s a passionate fanbase and I’m one of the fans. I get it. Mostly, people don’t want something like this to get screwed up.”

When Pratt’s Mario performance was revealed during the first Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer, the actor received backlash since “he didn’t sound like Mario.” Instead, he used his regular voice, which sparked calls to recast him or hves Charles Martinet play the iconic video game character. At the same time, there were reports that during the trailer’s reveal at New York Comic Con, the audience was silent during Mario’s appearance compared to Bowser and Luigi’s debut.

At the same time, the actor has starred in multiple franchises like the MCU, LEGO, and Jurassic Park, just to name a few. So it made sense as to why some people are sick of seeing him appear in almost every big movie franchise as of late.

Due to the backlash, the film’s directors defended Pratt’s performance, claiming that he was “perfect” for the role and has a talent for playing a “blue-collar hero with a ton of heart.” At the same time, Pratt claims that his Mario performance has some “nuanced differences” compared to Mario’s voice in the games.

So whether you’re keen to see the Mushroom Kingdom come to life or witness Pratt’s performance of the iconic plumber, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be warping its way to theaters on April 5, 2023.