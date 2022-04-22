Does ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’ have a post-credits scene?

The new Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is a great comedy that leans on a meta-story to provide audiences with a uniquely good time. But does the film have a post-credits scene ⏤ or any type of end-credits stinger ⏤ that might set up an equally meta sequel?

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was directed by Tom Gormican and stars Nicolas Cage as a fictionalized version of himself as well as Pedro Pascal as Javi Gutierrez, a superfan who invites Nicolas Cage to his birthday party and who offers him one million dollars to show up to his island. The film is a meta look at the work of Nicolas Cage and film in general, with Cage and Gutierrez bonding over The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari and Paddington 2, which is Javi’s favorite film.

But does it have a post-credits scene?

The question is, does The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent have any more film to give you once the credits roll, be it a blooper reel or a post-credits scene? The answer is no, it does not. This might be a shame, because the film looked like a lot of fun to make, and Pascal and Cage seemed to enjoy themselves, chewing the scenery in most of their scenes. The film would have lent itself to an ending stinger, perhaps one featuring Cage speaking to the audience or even a deleted scene of some kind, but alas, it does not have one.

However, while the meta-ness of the film might have been a good excuse for a post-credits scene, it isn’t really the type of film to have one for the basis of a sequel, as the film wraps up quite nicely as is. Any post-credits scene that was not a blooper might have actually ruined the ending.

It could have been quite funny for Cage to appear in a post-credits scene with some kind of Marvel reference, as he did play Ghost Rider in two films. Perhaps even one with him on a motorcycle next to a poster of Ghost Rider, yelling as he did in the movie, could have worked. Likewise, filmmakers could have slipped in a reference to Nicolas Cage as Superman, as he almost played the Man of Steel in a Tim Burton-directed Superman film.

While The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent does not have a post-credits scene, you should still go watch the film and maybe even wait until the end of the credits to support the many members of the cast and crew who made the film, which you can catch in theaters now.