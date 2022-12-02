Does ‘Violent Night’ have a post-credits scene?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Violent Night.

Over the past few years, perhaps a trend that began with the John Wick franchise, we have been getting action films that focus on one character who is incredible at both taking, and more importantly dishing out, a beat down. We had John Wick, then came Nobody, and now we have Violent Night. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, Violent Night features David Harbour as a dejected Santa Claus who has magical god-like powers. After a family is held hostage in their luxurious mansion and Mr. Claus is trapped inside, he uses everything at his disposal to take out the numerous naughty guards.

Ultimately, the film is a fun Christmas movie while being a great vehicle for David Harbour, just like Nobody was for Bob Odenkirk. You might be wondering whether the film has a post-credits scene, so, let’s take a look at the end of Violet Night and tell you if there is anything worth sitting around for after the credits.

Is there a post-credits scene in Violent Night?

Image via Universal Pictures

Even though the film ends with Santa flying away in his sleigh and the bad guys are all dead, implying that the film is wrapped up, Violent Night does actually have a post-credits scene. After both Krampus (John Leguizamo) and Commander Thorp (Mike Dopud) have been killed, Santa lies in the snow, dying, as the Lightstone family uses the power of Christmas to wish him back to life. His reindeer finally make it back to him, as they had been absent for most of the film after flying off without him, along with a note from Mrs. Claus, his old war hammer, and a replacement sack so he can finish his night of gift giving.

The credits then begin to roll, but before the main credits begin, there is a short scene. After the short scene, the movie continues with its main credits, which are worth watching if you want to see the names of the people who worked on the film. The scene depicts Bert (Alexander Elliot), who was seen live streaming from his phone before the villains of the film cut off the mansion’s internet connection, live streaming from his phone once again. Only, now he is live streaming next to Commander Thorp’s dead body. It does not serve to set up another film, only as a fun tag to what was already a fun ending.

Although, it might have been better if we had a post-credits scene with Mrs. Claus, seeing how heavily she was referenced in the movie. Well, there’s always next time. Catch Violent Night while it is in theaters now.