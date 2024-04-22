Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after leaving the courtroom for the day at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments on April 19, 2024 in New York City. Former President Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial.
Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Category:
Movies
Marvel
News
Politics

Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy

His web connects them all.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 07:12 am

Apparently, Donald Trump is something of a Spider-Man villain himself. I mean, we always knew that during his time in the Oval Office he probably went around saying “the power of the nuclear codes in the palm of my hand,” but now it’s official.

Recommended Videos

It turns out the closest thing we have to a real-life Norman Osborn (except his costumed alter ego would be the Orange Goblin, obviously) is inadvertently responsible for helping the upcoming closing chapter in a Marvel movie trilogy enter theaters earlier than anticipated. As Trump and President Biden gear up to perform their last dance in this November’s election, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance has been moved forward in the schedules by over a week.

Sony had been planning to release the Tom Hardy-starring threequel on Nov. 8, but recently brought the film up on its slate to Oct. 25. As per Variety, the reason behind the change was so that the superhero blockbuster doesn’t get overshadowed by all the political drama that will no doubt be swirling in the prelude and aftermath of the election.

tom hardy venom
Image via Sony

Sony isn’t alone in this as Variety notes that all of Hollywood is essentially hitting the brakes for a couple of weeks during election season.Venom 3 is essentially the last major release until Paramount unleashes Gladiator 2 on Nov. 22 and Disney drops both Wicked and Moana 2 on Nov. 27. A reminder that The Last Dance is also the last superhero movie of the year, what with the MCU slimming down to just this summer’s Deadpool 3 and DC holding off until July 2025’s Superman.

For all we know, though, Trump —aka Don Ock — is a secret member of the Sinister Six himself and Venom 3 getting a faster release was due to him pulling some strings in order to help out his evil ally. I’m just saying, if Trump does get elected, maybe we should brace ourselves for even more of these Sony Spider-Man spinoffs. Could his new slogan be “Make Morbius Great Again?” Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine/Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Ryan Reynolds shooting Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Ant-Man suit - Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Giant-Man skull in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Hugh Jackman as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine/Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Read Article What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Ryan Reynolds shooting Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
What does LFG stand for in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Ant-Man suit - Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Ant-Man dead in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine?’
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Giant-Man skull in Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
Is Ant-Man’s skull in the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ trailer a secret message from Marvel?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Movies
Movies
Comic Books
Comic Books
Marvel
Marvel
Who is Cassandra Nova? Emma Corrin’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ villain, explained
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 22, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'