Donald Trump categorically proves he’s a Spider-Man villain as election drama hands early release to final chapter in a Marvel trilogy

Apparently, Donald Trump is something of a Spider-Man villain himself. I mean, we always knew that during his time in the Oval Office he probably went around saying “the power of the nuclear codes in the palm of my hand,” but now it’s official.

Recommended Videos

It turns out the closest thing we have to a real-life Norman Osborn (except his costumed alter ego would be the Orange Goblin, obviously) is inadvertently responsible for helping the upcoming closing chapter in a Marvel movie trilogy enter theaters earlier than anticipated. As Trump and President Biden gear up to perform their last dance in this November’s election, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance has been moved forward in the schedules by over a week.

Sony had been planning to release the Tom Hardy-starring threequel on Nov. 8, but recently brought the film up on its slate to Oct. 25. As per Variety, the reason behind the change was so that the superhero blockbuster doesn’t get overshadowed by all the political drama that will no doubt be swirling in the prelude and aftermath of the election.

Image via Sony

Sony isn’t alone in this as Variety notes that all of Hollywood is essentially hitting the brakes for a couple of weeks during election season.Venom 3 is essentially the last major release until Paramount unleashes Gladiator 2 on Nov. 22 and Disney drops both Wicked and Moana 2 on Nov. 27. A reminder that The Last Dance is also the last superhero movie of the year, what with the MCU slimming down to just this summer’s Deadpool 3 and DC holding off until July 2025’s Superman.

For all we know, though, Trump —aka Don Ock — is a secret member of the Sinister Six himself and Venom 3 getting a faster release was due to him pulling some strings in order to help out his evil ally. I’m just saying, if Trump does get elected, maybe we should brace ourselves for even more of these Sony Spider-Man spinoffs. Could his new slogan be “Make Morbius Great Again?” Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more