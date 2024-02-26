Will there be a ‘Madame Web 2?’

Sony’s Spider-Man property, Madame Web, may not have lived up to the hype, but it has given us a gift nonetheless. Reactions from critics and fans alike have been universally united in one fact: Madame Web is not a good movie. Never has there been an audience — particularly a comic book one — so aligned in their opinions about the odd film.

Recommended Videos

Dakota Johnson stars as Cassandra Webb, a first responder who develops precognitive abilities after a near-death experience. This portrayal is vastly different from the comics. Madame Web is typically associated with the old and blind character that Spider-Man tussles with on occasion. Instead, Johnson was cast as a young version of Cassandra as she attempts to protect three girls, evidently destined to become Spider-Women. Some of the film’s crimes include not showing the future superheroes get their powers, hokey dialogue, and over-the-top references to Peter Parker. Johnson herself noted to The Wrap that the script changed immensely, which could point to the onscreen issues. An MCU movie, this was not, throwing monumental doubt into the franchise’s future.

Has Madame Web 2 been greenlit?

Screencap via Sony Pictures

Bad press may impact many studios’ decisions to greenlight sequels, but Sony appears to be a completely different animal. For example, Venom’s dismal sequel is yielding fruit with a third film in the franchise.

There has been no confirmation if Madame Web will receive the same treatment yet, but Sony has surprised audiences in the past with its decisions. If Morbius being re-released in theaters is any indication, anything is possible. The production company has been capitalizing on tertiary Spider-Man characters for some time. Audiences still have Kraven the Hunter to look forward to, which had been delayed during the dual Hollywood strike.

But if there is one thing that Madame Web has that these other ventures do not, it is the press tour surrounding the film. Johnson has been transparent about her experience when making the film, in a most hilarious fashion. The actor seems to have no qualms with being honest about her experience on set, which makes for interesting interviews. She has admitted to the massive changes in the script and the fact she has yet to see the movie herself. If a sequel would mean bringing the 50 Shades of Grey actor to the forefront, please make that happen, Sony.

Let’s face it though, given the rock-bottom reception of Madame Web, any sequel is extremely unlikely.