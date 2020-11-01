Donald Trump Refused To Meet With Chris Evans Twice

With election day coming up this Tuesday, tensions are higher than ever between Republicans and Democrats, and it’s not looking as though things are going to smooth out overnight. But nevertheless, a massive push to get people to invest in the political process has been underway across the country, and it doesn’t just stop with the politicians themselves.

Many citizens are putting in hard work to drive up voting numbers, including a handful of celebrities who have been using their enhanced platforms to try to help inform potential voters. Among them is Captain America star Chris Evans, who recently launched A Starting Point, a bipartisan website aimed at informing people with accurate information that doesn’t take sides. Evans doesn’t add his personal views on the site whatsoever, and he’s remained hopeful that it’s giving voters a clearer look into the world of politics.

While plugging the project on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor was asked if he had ever invited President Trump to engage with the site. But the star didn’t have any good news to share on that front, stating:

You have to, right? You have to. I shouldn’t say it that way. No, I asked him, and he said no. He said no twice, and so it’s like ‘Well I did my part.’

Of course, Evans isn’t new to being involved in politics on a broad scale. In addition to regularly using social media to share his political opinions, he recently joined Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris for a virtual fundraiser called Voters Assemble! The Cast of the Avengers United for Democracy, along with other Avengers like Don Cheadle, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana, Paul Rudd, and Mark Ruffalo.

If you still don’t have a plan to vote, you can always head over here and prepare to make your voice heard this year.