Don’t Breathe Star Reveals The Sequel Has Wrapped Filming

Don’t Breathe terrified audiences back in 2016 with its unique concept and jaw-dropping plot twists. Ever since viewers first experienced its cliffhanger of an ending, horror fans have been begging for a sequel. The studio apparently heard the pleas and instantly began developing one.

Years passed and it seemed like the follow-up was nothing but a pipe dream until Stephen Lang breathed new life into the idea. A few months after hearing from the actor about how good the script is, production on the movie was shut down due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Filming eventually started back up again in August and now, according to Lang’s recent tweet, Don’t Breathe Again is officially done shooting in Belgrade, Serbia. In his own words:

“I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all!”

This means we could finally be getting the much-anticipated second installment a lot sooner than many of us imagined. The pic is expected to explore the aftermath of the deadly invasion that takes place in its predecessor. Years after the shocking incident, the nameless Blind Man has resumed his life of solitude. Little does he know that his past is about to come back to haunt him in a major way.

The first feature in this series was a big-time sleeper hit for Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems, managing to pull in over $157 million at the global box office against a measly $10 million budget. The studio is hoping the sequel can build upon the success of the original. If it does, we could potentially be looking at the next long-running horror franchise.

Though there’s no official release date yet for this flick, Don’t Breathe Again is expected to be premiere some time in the near future.