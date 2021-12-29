‘Don’t Look Up’ director claims a mistake in the movie was intentional

Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up has proven to be a huge hit for Netflix after comfortably topping both the most-watched list and the weekly viewership charts, but it would be an understatement to say the general consensus has been fairly divisive.

Some people are going wild for the star-studded, razor sharp and often absurd disaster comedy, while just as many folks decry the filmmaker’s cloying smugness, heavy-handedness and holier-than-thou approach to the material. With a $75 million budget and some impressive effects, Don’t Look Up is immaculately assembled from a technical perspective, but some fans still think they spotted a noticeable mistake.

A recent article pointed out that one shot in the film shows crew members wearing masks, but McKay has responded by claiming that he deliberately left it in the final cut as a tribute to the difficulties of getting the project over the finishing line, as you can see below.

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

We’re not entirely sure if we believe him on this one, because plenty of pandemic-era movies have been developed, written, shot, edited and released without the merest hint of a masked-up crew member lurking in the background, but maybe we should give him the benefit of the doubt given the trying circumstances of the production.