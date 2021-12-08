First ‘Don’t Look Up’ reviews are surprisingly polarizing

Adam McKay’s reinvention from director of broad Will Ferrell comedies to the Academy Award-winning filmmaker behind awards season favorites The Big Short and Vice has seen his latest feature Don’t Look Up pegged for success since the project was first announced.

A topical, satirical, sociopolitical satire that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two low-level astronomers trying to warn everyone about an impending comet set on a collision course with Earth had been heavily touted as Netflix’s biggest Oscars hope, and the one to beat in many of the biggest categories.

However, the review embargo has now lifted, and the response is a lot more muted than we’d been expecting. As you can see from the reactions below, Don’t Look Up is proving to be a polarizing prestige picture.

Half the stars in Hollywood are bracing for an extinction-level cataclysm that couldn't come fast enough for me in Adam McKay's glib climate-crisis satire, DON'T LOOK UP. My @THR review:https://t.co/SGaOhBQ8E3 — David Rooney (@DavidCRooney1) December 8, 2021

DON'T LOOK UP is awful. Just straight-up awful. I don't like doing "worst of the year" lists, but if I did, this would be on it for sure. Anyway, here's my review! https://t.co/g1A8yXNtxZ — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) December 8, 2021

Reviews for the Chapo Trap House movie (Don't Look Up) pic.twitter.com/jkK1rLf1dk — obesegoth (@obesegoth) December 8, 2021

Review: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in very funny, very depressing ‘Don’t Look Up’ https://t.co/3jUEIFze8X via @SFC_Datebook: — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 8, 2021

A-list stars stare into space in 'Don't Look Up' character posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With 39 reviews, ‘Don’t Look Up’ currently has a 59% on Rotten Tomatoes.



The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep and more. pic.twitter.com/oPOac6CZOe — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) December 8, 2021

Don't Look Up, or, Smarmageddon https://t.co/zvMleOrudk — Little White Lies (@LWLies) December 8, 2021

“Don’t Look Up might be the funniest movie of 2021. It’s the most depressing too & that makes for a one-of-a-kind experience…when he wrote it, he probably thought he was exaggerating. Now Dont Look Back looks like a close portrait of contemporary America” https://t.co/9sMI4Yo2gD — David Sirota (@davidsirota) December 8, 2021

The praise is lofty, but the negatives being bandied around are criticizing McKay for getting a little too smug for his own good, which is never a good look for any movie. Don’t Look Up comes to theaters this Friday before hitting Netflix on December 24, so we’ve got a couple of weeks to go before we discover whether or not subscribers are going to love or loathe the star-studded cross-country adventure.