‘Don’t Look Up’ is Leonardo DiCaprio’s worst-reviewed movie in a decade

Leonardo DiCaprio has long since been established as one of his generation’s finest talents, a remarkable feat when you consider his first Academy Award nomination came almost 30 years ago when he delivered an incredible turn in acclaimed drama What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

Having been entrenched at the top of the A-list ever since Titanic turned him into an international superstar a quarter of a century ago, DiCaprio can almost always be relied on to deliver a turn that’s never anything less than stellar, while his increasing selectiveness over his projects can typically be viewed as a guarantee of quality.

However, Netflix’s polarizing disaster comedy Don’t Look Up has proven to be his worst-reviewed effort in close to a decade, at least based on Rotten Tomatoes scores. Prior to the divisive satire’s arrival on streaming, DiCaprio was on an impressive hot streak that had seen Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Revenant and The Wolf of Wall Street win plenty of critical and commercial acclaim.

Don’t Look Up is currently sitting on an RT rating of 55%, his lowest since Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby landed a 48%. Incredibly, that still means DiCaprio has only appeared in four Rotten titles throughout the entire 21st Century so far, with Ridley Scott’s Body of Lies and Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar the only others to have dropped below the 60% threshold, another indicator of his consistency.