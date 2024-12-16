‘Don’t play with our hearts’: Did Jude Law and Nancy Meyers just drop a hint about ‘The Holiday’ sequel?

It was only last month when Jude Law broke the hearts of The Holiday fans when he revealed that the charming cottage in the movie was never real. Now, he’s back, once again toying with the emotions of the film’s devoted admirers, and this time he has an accomplice.

The Holiday writer, producer, and director Nancy Meyers recently sat down for a meal with Law after the latter’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Dec. 12. Meyers recorded part of their conversation in a video, slowly panning the camera upwards while saying, “Look who I’m having lunch with today.” With a gasp, she said, “Jude Law!” The filmmaker then congratulated him for his earning his Hollywood star.

Meyers acknowledged that it’s the first time she’s seen the actor since they did The Holiday, which was released in theaters in 2006. She also told him that she’s noticed Law is often asked about doing a sequel to the beloved Christmas movie, and asked, “What do you think?” Rather than answering with words, Law reached for a napkin, draped it over his face, and perched a pair of eyeglasses on top — a playful reenactment of the beloved Mr. Napkin Head scene from The Holiday.

It wasn’t a confirmation nor a denial, and fans flooded Meyers’ Instagram comments section to express their reactions. “Don’t play with our hearts,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Nancy this is not funny!!! You better not be messing with us!” Another pleaded, “PLEASE DO IT AND USE MY COTTAGE!!”

What have the stars said about the possibility of The Holiday 2?

The Holiday, if you’re not aware, is a romantic comedy movie that follows Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet), who swap homes for the holiday season to escape their cheating exes. In their new locations, Amanda falls for Iris’ brother Graham (Jude Law), while Iris fosters a growing connection with composer Miles (Jack Black), leading both women to find love after heartbreak.

Over the years, the stars of the movie have been questioned about the possibility of a sequel. In 2022, Law said on the Today show that he’s “a yes,” but told host Samantha Guthrie, “You need to check with everyone else.” Winslet said in 2022 that there were no conversations about doing a second film, but she said it would be interesting to see Iris and Miles again. “I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere,” she said. Black, on the other hand, has also joked about a sequel last year, saying, “Once in a while, I slide into Nancy Meyers’ DMs and say, Holiday 2: Electric Boogaloo. Anyone with me?”

Back in Dec. 2022, Meyers took to Instagram to put the rumors to rest and wrote, “So many DM’s about this — sorry but it’s not true.” However, it has been two years since then, and a lot could have happened in terms of the sequel. Could her recent Instagram post be a clue of what’s to come, or was it just to tease the fans? We choose to believe the former, but as of now, no formal announcements have been made.

