Will Tenacious D perform again after Kyle Gass’ controversial Trump remark?

Comedy rock duo Tenacious D was performing in Sydney, Australia in mid-July for “The Spicy Meatball Tour” when Kyle Gass made an offhand comment about Donald Trump’s assassination attempt. When he was presented a birthday cake on stage and asked to make a wish, he said, “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

A clip of the incident went viral on social media, and Jack Black released a statement a couple of days later, saying he was blindsided by Gass’ remark and doesn’t “condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.” Gass also issued an apology and said his comment was a mistake. “I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgment. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused,” he stated.

Tenacious D still had six shows left to play in Australia and New Zealand but after the incident, Black said that it was best for them to cancel the rest of their tour and put their other creative projects on hold. The statement left fans wondering whether Gass’ behavior formed a rift between him and Black and whether or not Tenacious D will perform again.

Jack Black is putting rumors to rest

Photo via Tenacious D/Instagram

Black and Gass met in the late ‘80s as part of a theater group, and they formed Tenacious D in 1994. Throughout the years, the duo released several albums, made TV appearances, and even had a movie titled Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny, which was released in 2006.

Black became a fixture in Hollywood, which meant he had less time for the band. Admittedly, Gass said that it affected their friendship and he “fell apart.” However, he still wanted to work on Tenacious D with Black, and he found a way to deal with it. While Black made movies, Gass went on to work on side projects. Despite the hiccup in their friendship, the two made it work. “It’s worked out for the best because we’re still good friends. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and right now our friendship is in the most comfortable and beautiful place it’s ever been,” Gass shared in 2020.

Black and Gass have maintained a solid relationship throughout the years despite some past issues, and it’s safe to say the same will happen after the latest controversy. A few weeks after Gass’ Trump statement, Black was asked if he had spoken to Gass since the incident, to which he answered, “Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed.” The actor also confirmed that Tenacious D will be back, and although he didn’t say when that will happen, Black said they’ll be back when the time is right. “I love Tenacious D. It’s probably my favorite job, if you can call it that. It’s a work of art, it’s my baby,” he added.

