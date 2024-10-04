Don’t tell Will Smith, but a movie literally called ‘Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore’ is getting more streams than his biggest cinematic blunder

Remember back in the aughts when the Men in Black franchise was all the rage, and so, by extension, was Will Smith? Do you furthermore remember when Warner Bros. turned Cats & Dogs loose upon the world, at once playing upon our curiosity towards what our furbabies engage in when we’re not around, and offering an answer in the form of an inter-species cold war?

Remember back in 2010, when that movie was unthinkably followed up by Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore, because a war between cats and dogs apparently wasn’t enough, and they had to toss in a common enemy in the form of red-notice-worthy Sphynx? Do you also remember back in the 2010s when Smith strapped on the Deadshot getup for Suicide Squad, a film that would go on to prophesize the dark fate of the DC Extended Universe?

Well, it’s the 2020s now, and Smith remains as regrettably parallel to the Cats & Dogs franchise as ever. Per FlixPatrol, this day of Oct. 4 has seen Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore mark itself as the third-most-watched film on Hulu in the United States, inching out Will Smith’s fourth-place Suicide Squad.

To resign the David Ayer flick to this Kitty Galore-inflicted fate is an admittedly appropriate one, even if the bulk of the film’s failures had to do with Warner Bros.’ meddling. It must be pointed out, however, that Suicide Squad is only Smith’s greatest failure in terms of the films we still allow ourselves to think about.

Indeed, if we’re being honest, Smith’s true biggest cinematic blunder is a title held by After Earth, the M. Night Shyamalan-helmed sci-fi disaster that Will Smith himself called “the most painful failure in his career” in a 2015 Esquire interview.

But back to Suicide Squad (because we don’t talk about After Earth), the film is actually one of the more fascinating entries in the doomed franchise. For one, it’s the only picture in the entire DCEU to have won an Academy Award (namely, Best Makeup and Hairstyling), and to this day, fans are petitioning for a release of the Suicide Squad director’s cut in hopes of dubiously redeeming it, Zack Snyder’s Justice League-style.

As for Kitty Galore, there’s much less love lost. A 13% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes pairs quite hideously with its Golden Raspberry nomination for Worst Eye-Gouging Misuse of 3D; a dishonor it ultimately lost to M. Night Shyamalan’s Avatar: The Last Airbender (and thus, we’ve come full-circle). Nevertheless, that never stopped the Cats & Dogs franchise from popping up again a decade later, with standalone sequel Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! getting a direct-to-video release in the United States in 2020. That venture went about as well as you’re probably assuming.

But it’s not a completely dark day for the Hulu charts. On either side of Suicide Squad and Kitty Galore are Dune: Part Two at number one, and How to Train Your Dragon at number five. So indeed, whether it be a gritty blockbuster adaptation of sci-fi royalty or one of Dreamworks’ best-ever accomplishments, there’s plenty of taste to counteract the lack thereof in Hulu’s top half.

