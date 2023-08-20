‘You would be shocked at how profoundly different and more playable my cut is’: ‘Suicide Squad’ director refuses to let the smoldering embers burn out

For a number of different reasons, the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad has found itself in a unique position where everybody wants the never-ending saga to draw to a close.

In one corner you’ve got the filmmaker and his loyal supporters who continue keeping the abandoned vision for the DCEU’s antihero ensemble at the forefront of the conversation, seven years and change after it hit theaters to make a killing at the box office at the same time it became the franchise’s worst-reviewed installment, a tag it’ll never be able to get rid of unless things go seriously awry for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

On the other hand, the detractors would be happy to see the original iteration of the comic book caper released for the sole purpose that they wouldn’t have to hear about it anymore, but at least it puts the majority in agreement. Of course, there are still some who wish Ayer would simply give up and stop talking about Suicide Squad altogether, and as he tends to do more often than not, the filmmaker offered a thoughtful, reasoned reply to one such social media user.

Studio cut was commercially successful, made incredible box office. And spawned numerous follow on films.



My issue is there is a VASTLY different version to be enjoyed and shared with the world.



You would be shocked at how profoundly different and more playable my cut is. 🫶🏼 https://t.co/awoJbJUk84 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 19, 2023

Based entirely on how disappointing Suicide Squad turned out to be, it wouldn’t exactly be difficult for Ayer to exceed the abysmal effort that ended up on the screen, and it would be a damn sight cheaper to produce than Zack Snyder’s heavily-reworked Justice League cut, too.

The ball remains firmly in James Gunn’s court, though, and having already dashed hopes already that it was on the cusp of becoming official, the waiting game is cursed to carry on for at least a little while longer.